Jones tallied three tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 52 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery over 17 games played.

After playing his first four years with the Chargers, Jones posted the highest tackle total of his career, averaging three per contest. He also tied his career high in sacks with three. He averaged over 40 snaps per game as a lead defensive tackle in a rotation, and he should retain that role going forward. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.