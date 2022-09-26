Jones tallied a sack and a tackle in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Aside from an eight-tackle performance in Week 2, Jones has recorded exactly two tackles in each of his other two games. He's already shown upside, but his early results indicate he could be an inconsistent IDP producer.
More News
-
Bears' Justin Jones: Posts eight stops•
-
Bears' Justin Jones: Locks down roster spot•
-
Bears' Justin Jones: Set to start at defensive tackle•
-
Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago•
-
Chargers' Justin Jones: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Justin Jones: Added to reserve/COVID-19 list•