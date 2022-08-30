Jones is one of four defensive tackles to make the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.

Jones is expected to start and be the primary penetrator on the Bears' interior defensive line. Although he'll rotate with teammates, he's coming off career highs of 37 tackles and three sacks in just 460 snaps over 11 games last year. It's reasonable to expect similar IDP production from his time with the Chargers.