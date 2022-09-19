Jones tallied eight tackles in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After notching two tackles in the season opener, the Packers leaned heavily on their running game, placing Jones squarely in the center of the action for much of the contest. This was his highest tackle total over the last two seasons, so this single performance isn't indicative of what should be expected in terms of IDP production. Over the course of the season, if he averaged four tackles, that would be considered a successful season.