Bears' Justin Jones: Posts third sack of season
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2023
at
7:56 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jones tallied a sack and six tackles in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Jones posted more than three tackles for the second time since Week 4 while getting back in the sack column for the first time since Week 5. He'll remain a volatile IDP option in Week 18 against the Vikings.
