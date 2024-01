Jones tallied two stops in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After playing the first four years of his career with the Chargers, Jones has had the best two years of his career with the Bears. During his time in Los Angeles, he hadn't played more than 526 snaps in a season, but Jones played 718 snaps in 2022 and 720 snaps this year. He finished the season with 49 tackles and a career-high 4.5 sacks. Jones is now an unrestricted free agent as he enters his age-27 season.