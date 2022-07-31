Jones is expected to be used as the primary penetrator on the Bears' interior defensive line Josh Schrock of NBCsports.com reports.

Last season, Jones recorded three sacks and 18 pressures while playing in a different defensive scheme with the Chargers. In coach Matt Eberflus' defense, the three technique is a role that is expected to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With only 4.5 sacks over four NFL season and no more than 37 tackles in any season, Jones may not be a high-priority selection in IDP drafts.