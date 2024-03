Jones is slated to sign a three-year, $30.1 million deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports.

The contract will include $19.75 million in guaranteed money, per Schrager. Jones recorded career highs in solo tackles (29), sacks (4.5) and passes defensed (four) in 2023 with the Bears. The sixth-year pro also played more than 700 defensive snaps for the second straight season.