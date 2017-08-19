Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Expected to play Saturday
Carey (thigh) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game in Arizona.
Carey suffered some sort of thigh injury in the preseason opener against the Broncos and subsequently missed out on some practice time this week. However, it seems he's good to go, so Carey should serve as the No. 2 runner Saturday with Jordan Howard (eye) and Jeremy Langford (ankle) on the shelf.
