Carey could be battling Jeremy Langford for a roster spot during training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Carey was deactivated for the final two games of 2016, so the writing could be on the wall, especially after the team brought in Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen during the off season. That said, Carey ran for 3.9 yards per carry, opposed to 3.2 yards per tote for Langford, so Carey was better as a runner. Regardless, he'll not only need to beat out Langford, but he'll also need to move ahead of Cunningham and Cohen to have much fantasy relevance behind Jordan Howard.