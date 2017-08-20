Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Rushes for seven yards in Saturday win
Carey rushed six times for seven yards while catching both of his targets for an additional 13 yards Saturday against the Cardinals.
Carey saw playing time with both the starters and backups, but he averaged just 1.2 yards per carry. His biggest play of the game was when he caught a screen pass and turned it into an 18-yard gain. The veteran appears to be in a battle for a roster spot, in his performance over the next two weeks will ultimately decide his fate with the team.
