Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Sitting out Saturday
Carey (thigh) didn't practice Saturday.
Carey went down with some sort of thigh injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos and wasn't able to return to the game. His timetable for a return isn't clear.
