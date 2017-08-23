Carey underwent wrist surgery and is expected to miss about six weeks, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carey was assumed to be in a battle for a roster spot with Jeremy Langford going into the preseason and this injury certainly won't help Carey's chances to win this job battle. Even if he makes the team, he's expected to be buried on the depth chart behind Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Bennie Cunningham, so his fantasy value is quite limited.