Raymond did not catch either of his two targets and returned one punt for seven yards Thursday in a 30-24 win over New England.

Raymond started at WR for Chicago and got plenty of playing time, logging 48 of 69 snaps on offense. However, he was unable to make an impact, finishing without a catch for the first time this season. Top wideouts Luther Burden and Rome Odunze combined for eight catches, 199 yards and a touchdown Thursday, and Raymond figures to compete for scraps whenever that pair is healthy.