Raymond caught one of four passes for 14 yards during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints.

Raymond's four targets were tied with Rome Odunze for most on the Bears on Sunday, although the former could only muster a 14-yard grab early in the second quarter. Raymond has commanded four targets or more in six of 10 regular-season games and is up to a 33-304-1 receiving line on 45 targets while operating as Chicago's WR3 behind Odunze and Luther Burden. The Bears will hit the road to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.