Raymond caught three of four passes for six yards and logged one carry for minus-two yards during the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also returned one punt for nine yards.

Sunday's NFC North was an offensive struggle for the Bears, with head coach Ben Johnson opting to bench Tyson Bagent late in the third quarter after the latter threw his second interception of the contest. Two of Raymond's four touches resulted in negative yards, and the veteran wide receiver has logged six receiving yards in each of his last two games after producing a 19-214-1 receiving line (21 targets) through Chicago's first three games of the regular season. He's reverted to the WR3 role behind Luther Burden and Rome Odunze, but Raymond and the other Bears pass catchers would all have their scoring floors boosted if Caleb Williams (hamstring) is cleared to return for Week 7 against the Falcons this Sunday.