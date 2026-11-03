Raymond finished Monday's 34-17 win against Seattle with two catches for 14 yards on three targets along with one rush for 39 yards.

Raymond's most memorable contribution was a 39-yard dash on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter to take the ball down to Seattle's five-yard line and set up a D'Andre Swift touchdown. Though he didn't put up massive numbers, Raymond's 53 total yards were his most since Week 3 and represented more yardage than he had recorded over his previous four games combined. Raymond remains a shaky fantasy play given his recent numbers, and a Week 9 matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has been pretty stingy on wideouts doesn't improve his outlook.