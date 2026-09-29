Raymond caught 6-of-7 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown as well as two punt returns for 15 yards in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday.

Despite having three quarterbacks throwing him the ball in as many weeks, Raymond continues to be a top option for the Bears' receiving offense. The wide receiver was second in targets Monday night, second only to Luther Burden (11), who did not manage to exceed Raymond in yards. The returner's additional value on special teams just further adds to his offensive allure as the season continues.