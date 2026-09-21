Raymond caught all five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

After leading the Bears in targets (nine) and receiving (8-84-0) in the season-opening win over the Panthers, Raymond remained heavily involved on offense in Sunday's rain-soaked washout against Minnesota. His five targets were two fewer than Luther Burden, but Raymond tied D'Andre Swift for the team lead in catches. Raymond appears to have a tight grip on WR3 duties in Chicago and has posted 13 catches for 124 yards on 14 targets through two games. With Burden and Colston Loveland yet to really get going offensively, Raymond figures to be hurt the most when those two start earning more targets.