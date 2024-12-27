Allen brought in five of eight targets for 25 yards in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Coming off a spectacular nine-catch, 141-yard, one-touchdown showing against the Lions in Week 16, Allen, and the Bears' offense as a whole for that matter, experienced a major downturn in the disappointing defeat. The veteran receiver did tie DJ Moore for the team lead in targets while finishing second to his teammate in receptions. Allen has at least five catches in three consecutive contests heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale at Lambeau Field against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 5.