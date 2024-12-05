Allen (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Allen sat out Wednesday's practice due to the ankle issue, but his ability to take every rep a day later likely indicates that his absence to begin Week 14 prep was maintenance-related. Meanwhile, top wideout DJ Moore (quadricep) has sat out both of the Bears' practices this week, clouding his status for Sunday's game at San Francisco. If Moore's injury forces him to miss his first contest of the season, Allen would likely be in store for an expanded profile in Chicago's passing attack.