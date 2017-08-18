Bears' Kelvin Sheppard: Signs with Bears
Sheppard signed with the Bears on Friday.
Sheppard most recently spent his sixth NFL season with the Giants, where he started 11 games and recorded 50 tackles. He had his best professional year in 2015 when he recorded 105 tackles for the Dolphins. He'll now fight for a spot among Chicago's linebacking core on their final roster.
