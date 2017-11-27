Bears' Kendall Wright: 15 yards in Sunday loss

Wright caught two passes for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.

Wright was targeted five times, but had nothing more than a couple short receptions to show for it. He's failed to top 25 yards four times in his last five games, and he's little more than a desperation lineup option in leagues that award a point per reception.

