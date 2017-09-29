Bears' Kendall Wright: Bounces back from blanking
Wright brought in all four of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.
After surprisingly failing to see a target in Week 3 against the Steelers, Wright bounced back to pace the team in receiving yards Thursday. The veteran possession receiver provided the only non-garbage time touchdown for Chicago when he capped off a seven-play, 72-yard drive shortly before halftime with a five-yard score, his first in a Bears uniform. Considering he sits atop the receiver depth chart, it's likely safe to consider his Week 3 blanking an outlier, although the team's current quarterback situation still caps his overall fantasy potential for the time being. He'll look to build on Thursday's production in a Week 5 divisional showdown against the Vikings.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Not targeted in win•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Practices fully Friday•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Paces team in receiving yards, targets in loss•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches three passes in season opener•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.