Bears' Kendall Wright: Bounces back from blanking

Wright brought in all four of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.

After surprisingly failing to see a target in Week 3 against the Steelers, Wright bounced back to pace the team in receiving yards Thursday. The veteran possession receiver provided the only non-garbage time touchdown for Chicago when he capped off a seven-play, 72-yard drive shortly before halftime with a five-yard score, his first in a Bears uniform. Considering he sits atop the receiver depth chart, it's likely safe to consider his Week 3 blanking an outlier, although the team's current quarterback situation still caps his overall fantasy potential for the time being. He'll look to build on Thursday's production in a Week 5 divisional showdown against the Vikings.