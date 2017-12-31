Wright caught five passes for 29 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings in the 2017 season finale, ending the season with 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

Wright, despite an unimpressive yardage total in 2017, easily posted the most receiving yardage of any Bears' wide receiver. He primarily benefited from running his routes in the slot in an extremely conservative pass offense that rarely took downfield shots, allowing him to benefit from plenty of high-percentage targets. He'll be an unrestricted free agent, and should be able to land a deal that'll allow him to compete for a role as a starting slot receiver, and any fantasy value he'll have will be directly dependent upon his landing spot and potential role.