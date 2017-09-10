Play

Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches three passes in season opener

Wright caught three passes for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.

Wright was targeted four times, and each of those targets came within the last 12 minutes of the game. He could easily find himself being targeted much more frequently should Kevin White (collarbone) be forced to miss time with his latest injury, which would significantly increase his fantasy value.

