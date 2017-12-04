Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches two passes in Week 13
Wright caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
In a close contest, Mitchell Trubisky attempted just 15 passes, and no Chicago wide receiver posted more than Wright's 25 yards. Having gone over 25 yards just once over his last six games, he provides very little fantasy upside, especially now that Dontrelle Inman has become the team's primary receiver.
