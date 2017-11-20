Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches two passes Week 11

Wright caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-24 defeat to the Lions.

Amazingly, Wright was Chicago's leading wide receiver in this game with his 25-yard effort while the tight ends and running backs were far more involved in the team's game plan. He's posted between 23 and 46 yards in each of his last three games, making him a borderline fantasy option with little upside in leagues that use PPR scoring.