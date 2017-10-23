Bears' Kendall Wright: Fails to see a target in Week 7

Wright wasn't targeted in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Chicago jumped out to an early lead and it everything possible to take the air out of football to protect both the lead and their rookie quarterback. That led to Mitchell Trubisky throwing just seven passes in the entire game with just one of those going to a wide receiver. Wright will likely be the most productive receiver on the team over the course of the season, but his best opportunity for success will be in games in which the team is playing from behind. As was the case this week, he has a scary floor with an uninspiring ceiling.

