Bears' Kendall Wright: Fails to see a target in Week 7
Wright wasn't targeted in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Chicago jumped out to an early lead and it everything possible to take the air out of football to protect both the lead and their rookie quarterback. That led to Mitchell Trubisky throwing just seven passes in the entire game with just one of those going to a wide receiver. Wright will likely be the most productive receiver on the team over the course of the season, but his best opportunity for success will be in games in which the team is playing from behind. As was the case this week, he has a scary floor with an uninspiring ceiling.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 36 yards in winning effort•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 46 receiving yards•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Bounces back from blanking•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Not targeted in win•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Practices fully Friday•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...