Bears' Kendall Wright: Grabs season-high 10 receptions
Wright caught 10 of 11 targets for 107 yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over Cincinnati.
After hauling in just six of 11 targets for 65 yards through the past three weeks, Wright's huge day came out of nowhere. While there is potential that rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is turning the corner, it's probably best to keep fantasy expectations in check with Wright. He's still difficult to trust in the majority of settings considering his underwhelming production entering Week 14.
