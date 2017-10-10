Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 46 receiving yards
Wright caught four of five targets for 46 receiving yards in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.
Wright's production may seem underwhelming, but the reality is he led the Bears in receiving. While Chicago's anemic passing game remains the only league-wide without a 30-yard completion on offense this season, Wright has been the best of the bunch so far. Furthermore, with rookie first-rounder Mitchell Trubisky now at the helm, there seems to be some upside with regard to Wright's stock, even though Sunday's trip to Baltimore could prove rather challenging.
