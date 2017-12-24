Wright caught four passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Browns.

The Bears led this game throughout, and Mitch Trubisky threw the ball just 23 times, but Wright led the team in receptions and targets (six). Due to the game script, Trubisky threw very few downfield passes, he Wright was never in line to post significant yardage. After being quiet for a majority of the season, he's posted at least 81 yards in two of his last three games, but he'll have a bad matchup at Minnesota in the season finale.