Bears' Kendall Wright: Limited by shoulder issue

Wright (shoulder) was a limited participant in the Bears' practice Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

In a Bears receiving corps that's already been hit hard by injuries this season, Wright's shoulder issue counts as a minor concern. His involvement in practices on back-to-back days -- even in a minor capacity -- suggests that the team is still counting on having Wright available for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. With 103 receiving yards and 14 targets through the Bears' first two games, Wright has seen more work than any of the team's other wideouts, but his volume could take a hit with field-stretching threat Markus Wheaton (finger) expected to make his season debut in Week 3.