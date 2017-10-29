Bears' Kendall Wright: Nabs two passes in loss
Wright caught two of eight targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to New Orleans.
The game was an improvement from Wright's catchless outing against Carolina, but he's still caught just four passes in the past three weeks. Except for Mike Glennon himself, few on the Bears may be as frustrated with the Bears' quarterback change as Wright. Wright averaged 3.5 catches per game for 38.5 yards with Glennon at quarterback. The stats weren't great, but better than the two catches per game for 26.3 yards he's averaged with Mitchell Trubisky. Wright's lone touchdown of the season has also come from Glennon.
