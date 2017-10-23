Bears' Kendall Wright: No targets Week 7
Wright wasn't targeted in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Chicago jumped out to an early lead, and it did everything possible to take the air out of the football to protect both the lead and its rookie quarterback. That led to Mitchell Trubisky throwing just seven passes in the entire game with just one of those going to a wide receiver. Wright will likely be the most productive receiver on the team over the course of the season, but his best opportunity for success will be in games in which the team is playing from behind. As was the case this week, he has a scary floor with an uninspiring ceiling.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 36 yards in winning effort•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 46 receiving yards•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Bounces back from blanking•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Not targeted in win•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Practices fully Friday•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...