Bears' Kendall Wright: Not targeted in win
Wright played 35 of 65 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
After hauling in 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards over the first two weeks of the season, this was a surprising and disastrous fantasy showing from Wright. The Chicago offense leaned on its ground attack Sunday, but it was odd that Wright didn't even see a single target. Quarterback Mike Glennon will likely have to air it out more to keep pace with the Green Bay offense at Lambeau Field on Thursday, so how involved Wright is in Week 4 will be telling about his fantasy prospects moving forward.
