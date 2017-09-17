Bears' Kendall Wright: Paces team in receiving yards, targets in loss

Wright brought in seven of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Serving as the de facto No. 1 receiver on an injury-riddled Bears wideout corps, Wright was QB Mike Glennon's favorite target in the blowout loss. He ceded the team lead in receptions by one to RB Tarik Cohen, but he set the pace in both receiving yards and targets. There's been speculation that Wright's reunion with current Chicago offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains -- who served in the same capacity with the Titans in Wright's first two NFL seasons -- would lead to a resurgence for the 27-year-old receiver. Sunday's results lend credence to that notion, and given what is likely the season-long absence of Kevin White (shoulder), Wright could certainly be primed for his best fantasy production in several seasons, especially in PPR formats.