Bears' Kendall Wright: Paces team in receiving yards, targets in loss
Wright brought in seven of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.
Serving as the de facto No. 1 receiver on an injury-riddled Bears wideout corps, Wright was QB Mike Glennon's favorite target in the blowout loss. He ceded the team lead in receptions by one to RB Tarik Cohen, but he set the pace in both receiving yards and targets. There's been speculation that Wright's reunion with current Chicago offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains -- who served in the same capacity with the Titans in Wright's first two NFL seasons -- would lead to a resurgence for the 27-year-old receiver. Sunday's results lend credence to that notion, and given what is likely the season-long absence of Kevin White (shoulder), Wright could certainly be primed for his best fantasy production in several seasons, especially in PPR formats.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches three passes in season opener•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Listed as starter•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Continues to work as starter•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Works ahead of Cruz again•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Starts at slot receiver in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Signs one-year deal with Bears•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...