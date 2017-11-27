Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 15 yards in Sunday loss
Wright caught two passes for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.
Wright was targeted five times, but had nothing more than a couple short receptions to show for it. He's failed to top 25 yards four times in his last five games, and he's little more than a desperation lineup option in leagues that award a point per reception.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches two passes Week 11•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted eight times in Week 10 loss•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Nabs two passes in loss•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: No targets Week 7•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 36 yards in winning effort•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 46 receiving yards•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.