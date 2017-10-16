Play

Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 36 yards in winning effort

Wright caught three passes for 36 yards in the Bears' 27-24 win over the Ravens.

Wright was the only Chicago wide receiver to have a reception and he was targeted just three times in a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw 16 passes. As long as the Bears are committed to a hyper-conservative game plan to protect their rookie quarterback, Wright will remain as a low-upside fantasy option.

