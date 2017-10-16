Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 36 yards in winning effort
Wright caught three passes for 36 yards in the Bears' 27-24 win over the Ravens.
Wright was the only Chicago wide receiver to have a reception and he was targeted just three times in a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw 16 passes. As long as the Bears are committed to a hyper-conservative game plan to protect their rookie quarterback, Wright will remain as a low-upside fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 46 receiving yards•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Bounces back from blanking•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Not targeted in win•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Practices fully Friday•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.