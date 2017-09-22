Bears' Kendall Wright: Practices fully Friday
Wright (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice and does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
A limited participant the previous two days, Wright apparently will be fine to fill his usual role in the slot. He also handled some outside snaps in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, but the Bears may be able to shift Wright back to his comfort zone strictly working from the slot now that Markus Wheaton (finger) is primed for his 2017 debut. Wright nonetheless figures to operate as one of Mike Glennon's favorite targets underneath.
