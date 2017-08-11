Bears' Kendall Wright: Starts at slot receiver in preseason opener

Wright caught one pass for 14 yards while being targeted twice Thursday against the Broncos.

Wright functioned as the starting slot receiver, though it should be noted that Markus Wheaton (appendix) sat out. He found an opening in the defense and caught a 14-yard pass from Mike Glennon to convert the Bears' initial first down of the game. He'll certainly be in the mix for slot duties, but the team's depth chart at receiver after Kevin White and Cam Meredith should be hotly contested over the next few weeks.