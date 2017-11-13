Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted eight time in Week 10 loss

Wright caught five passes for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers.

Wright tied for the team lead with eight targets, but he was unable to turn any of his receptions into more than a 12-yard gain. Although he's been targeted eight times in two-straight contests, he's caught fewer than half of those passes for 69 yards, making him a low-upside fantasy option in PPR leagues.

