Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted eight times in Week 10 loss
Wright caught five passes for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers.
Wright tied for the team lead with eight targets, but he was unable to turn any of his receptions into more than a 12-yard gain. Although he's been targeted eight times in two-straight contests, he's caught fewer than half of those passes for 69 yards, making him a low-upside fantasy option in PPR leagues.
