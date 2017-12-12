Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury
Wright (shoulder) was listed as limited on the Bears' injury report Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Since Mitchell Trubisky took the reins of the offense Week 5, Wright has been consistently targeted, but his catch rate (54.3 percent) and yards per target (6.2) prior to Sunday's 10-reception, 107-yard performance left much to be desired. Assuming his health checks out by week's end, Wright will aim to make sure the outburst wasn't an aberration Saturday against the Lions' 27th-ranked pass defense.
