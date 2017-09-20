Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury

Wright was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Wright sits behind Tarik Cohen (21) and Zach Miller (15) with 14 targets, yet his 103 receiving yards and five first downs lead the Bears. As long as Mike Glennon is under center, Wright figures to be a centerpiece of a passing attack that has lost Cameron Meredith (knee) for the season and Kevin White (shoulder) until at least midseason. However, with his own health concern evident, Wright's status should be monitored closely as the weekend draws closer.