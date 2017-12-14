Wright (shoulder) will suit up Saturday in Detroit after practicing in full Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bears capped Wright's practice reps due to a shoulder injury, but his ability to handle everything thrown at him Thursday suggests he'll be his usual self Week 15. With the Lions' 27th-ranked pass defense on tap, he'll aim to post a second 100-yard outing in a row.