Bears' Kendall Wright: Will play Saturday
Wright (shoulder) will suit up Saturday in Detroit after practicing in full Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bears capped Wright's practice reps due to a shoulder injury, but his ability to handle everything thrown at him Thursday suggests he'll be his usual self Week 15. With the Lions' 27th-ranked pass defense on tap, he'll aim to post a second 100-yard outing in a row.
More News
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Grabs season-high 10 receptions•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches two passes in Week 13•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Posts 15 yards in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Catches two passes Week 11•
-
Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted eight times in Week 10 loss•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...