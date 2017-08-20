Bears' Kendall Wright: Works ahead of Cruz again
Wright caught two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Cardinals
Each of Wright's three targets, including a red-zone interception, came from starting quarterback Mike Glennon. The former Titan has served as the team's top slot receiver through the first two weeks of the preseason, leaving Victor Cruz without a clear role in the offense. Markus Wheaton (finger) could still push Wright for playing time down the line, but the former Steeler doesn't seem likely to be ready for Week 1.
