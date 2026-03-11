Bears' Kentavius Street: Signs with Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Street is expected to sign with the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.
Street spent the past three seasons with the Falcons and is now set to head to Chicago. The 29-year-old has amassed 10.5 sacks across his eight-year career and will likely serve as a depth defender with the Bears.
