Bears' Kerrith Whyte: 35 rushing yards in losing effort
Whyte had six carries for 35 yards while adding a seven-yard reception in the Bears' 23-13 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Playing against the deepest reserve defenders of the Panthers, Whyte broke off a 23-yard run to give him a respectable 42 yards over seven touches. After being selected by the Bears in the seventh round of this year's draft, he'll continue to battle for the No. 4 running back job, and he may need to perform well on special teams to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Newton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...