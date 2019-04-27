The Bears selected Whyte in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

Largely overshadowed by Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic, Whyte (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) profiles more as a return specialist than traditional tailback at the pro level after averaging 26.1 yards per kickoff return in 2018. It'll be interesting to see how he'll fit in with a roster that also includes two other useful return men in Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen.