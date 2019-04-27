Bears' Kerrith Whyte: Drafted by Chicago
The Bears selected Whyte in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.
Largely overshadowed by Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic, Whyte (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) profiles more as a return specialist than traditional tailback at the pro level after averaging 26.1 yards per kickoff return in 2018. It'll be interesting to see how he'll fit in with a roster that also includes two other useful return men in Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...