The Bears selected Whyte in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

Largely overshadowed by Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic, Whyte (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) profiles more as a return specialist than traditional tailback at the pro level after averaging 26.1 yards per kickoff return in 2018. It'll be interesting to see how he'll fit in with a roster that also includes two other useful return men in Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen.

Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ